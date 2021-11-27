ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Hokies seek bowl eligibility; Virginia trying to end skid

By The Associated Press
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ko6un_0d7lAA5F00

J.C Price doesn’t want his second game as Virginia Tech’s interim football coach to be his last. The Hokies play at Virginia on Saturday and need a victory to become bowl eligible.

The former Hokies player says that’s just one of the many reasons the game takes on great importance.

Virginia has been bowl eligible since late October, but the Cavaliers have lost three straight games, all to ranked teams. They also are trying to make their series with the Hokies a more balanced rivalry.

Virginia Tech has won 16 of the last 17 meetings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fans bundle up for Monday Night Football

Currently 4th in the hostile NFC West, the Seahawks have little hopes of making the playoffs this year at 3-7. Washington, at 4-6, has the opportunity to take 2nd in the turbulent NFC East with a win tonight. As Washington fan Nate Crandall noted, the Football Team has been unpredictable this season.
NFL
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy