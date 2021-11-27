ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Multiple homes vandalized on Kennedy compound in Hyannisport

By Natalie Gale
 3 days ago

Two of the three homes that reported broken windows on Wednesday morning belong to the Kennedy family’s famed Cape Cod complex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJH04_0d7l83ww00
A Barnstable police officer walks towards the Kennedy compound on Marchant Ave in Hyannisport in 2019. CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF

Barnstable police responded on Wednesday morning to reports of vandalism on three homes on Marchant Avenue and two cars on Island Avenue in Hyannisport, according to the Boston Globe.

Two of the homes on Marchant Avenue belong to the Kennedy family. The two vehicles were parked at a residence down the street and are not believed to be associated with the Kennedys, according to media reports.

The 28 Marchant Ave. home belonged to former U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the 50 Marchant Ave. home belonged to Joseph P. Kennedy, according to the Globe.

Police responded to the call reporting vandalism around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Chris Kennedy, son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who lives about a mile from the compound, also had several windows of his home broken.

“Nobody likes to be attacked like that. The threat is real for us,” Chris Kennedy told WDHD. “But the police have done a really good job investigating and we’re pretty confident that whoever did that will come to justice.”

The Kennedy compound, consisting of three homes on about 6 acres in Hyannisport, has been in the family for about 100 years, according to media reports.

Police say the vandalism is under investigation. No arrests have been made, and the motive remains unclear, according to WHDH.

