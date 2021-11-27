ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

FMLL – 21 November 2021 – Results

By Steve Bryant
socaluncensored.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltimo Guerrero and Barbaro Cavenario defeated Atlantis and Felino in the main event of FMLL’s November 21 event in Los Angeles,...

socaluncensored.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
socaluncensored.com

NJPW Detonation – 15 November 2021 – Results

Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Championhip in the main event of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Detonation in Riverside, CA. Click for full results. New Japan Strong. Detonation. November 15, 2021. Riverside Municipal Auditorium. Riverside, CA. Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater and...
WWE
socaluncensored.com

RGR Lucha Libre – 14 November 2021 – Results

Psycho Clown and Rey Leon defeated Samurai VIP and Crazy Kaoz in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s November 14 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results. Juan Roman over Nick Lash. Lil Cholo & Mike Cheq over Chris Nastyy & Eddie Vice. Valioso over Blood Eagle. Aerostar...
WWE
socaluncensored.com

PWG – 21 November 2021 – Results

Bandido defeated Alex Shelley to retain the PWG World Championship in the main event of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) on November 21, 2021 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Click for full results. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. It’s...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Acero
ringsidenews.com

AEW Rampage Spoiler Results For November 19th, 2021

AEW brought a live show to TNT this week, but Dynamite took place directly afterward. This is your official spoiler warning as if the title of this article wasn’t a big enough sign. AEW aired a big episode of Dynamite this week and then they announced three big matches for...
WWE
socaluncensored.com

Baja Stars USA – 20 November 2021 – Results

Atlantis and Unicornio defeated Ultimo Guerrero and Mortiz in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s November 20 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results. Rey Maligno over Joe Star. Blac Mamba over Rasta Lion, Commando I, and Huracan in a fatal 4-way elimination. Nightmare Azteca and Scarecrow...
WWE
socaluncensored.com

Raise the Bar – 18 November 2021 – Results

Ray Rosas defeated Jigsaw in the main event of Raise the Bar’s November 18 event in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the event. Ruby Raze over Hunter Freeman. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Too Fresh. Darwin Finch over Gentleman Jervis by DQ,. Bateman, WATTS, &...
POMONA, CA
socaluncensored.com

Lucha Pro – 21 November 2021 – Results

Tiger Kidd, Barrio Boy and Chaz Herrera defeated Profeta Jr., Red Spider and Malice in the main event of Lucha Pro’s November 21 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results. Lucha Pro. Amazing Jr Tribute Show. November 21, 2021. Florence Arena. Los Angeles, CA. Vito Fratelli defeated Biagio,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gemini#Combat#Fmll#Savage Black Metal#Juan Roman Raunchy Rico#King Star#Viento El Gavian#Hd Impostor El Dragon#Profeta Jr Acero Dorado
socaluncensored.com

Santino Bros – 27 November 2021 – Results

Bad Dude Tito defeated Slice Boogie to become the number one contender to the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Santino Bros’s Nice Guys Finish Last on November 27 in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results. Santino Bros. Nice Guys Finish Last. November 27, 2021. Leo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
socaluncensored.com

LA Fights – 28 November 2021 – Results

Dark Shiek defeated Sandra Moone in the main event of LA Fight’s debut event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the event. Adrian Quest over Lucas Riley. Titus Alexander over Midas Kreed. Matt Vandagriff over Damien Drake. Juicy Finau over Bad Dude Tito. Jai Vidal over Lil’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
Variety

BTS Draws Thousands of Fans to L.A.’s SoFi Stadium Ahead of First Live Concert Since Start of Pandemic

Korean pop sensation BTS, known for such hits as “Butter” and “Dynamite,” is in Los Angeles to perform their first in-person concerts since the start of the pandemic, drawing tens of thousands of fans to stand in a line outside of SoFi Stadium that spirals out over a mile long.  A follow-up to the seven-member groups’s 2019 world tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, the group’s Permission to Dance On Stage: Live Play shows will take place this Saturday and Sunday, as well as Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. A line around the SoFi stadium began to form on Friday morning —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Says It’s Highly Unlikely They Will Ever Wrestle Again

WWE has released over 80 Superstars this year, and a few weeks ago the company released Nia Jax among other names. The former Raw Women’s Champion recently got the wrestling world talking when she changed her name to Lina Fanene on Twitter, and she also retweeted a post from the LinaFanene.com fansite.
WWE
Variety

Buzzing British Duo Wet Leg Unveil Two New Songs, Album Release Date

Britain’s Wet Leg, one of the most buzzed-about indie groups to emerge in years via their singles “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” have dropped two new songs and unveiled the release date for their forthcoming debut album and a big pile of tour dates in the U.S. and the U.K. Hailing from the unlikely locale of the Isle of Wight in southern England, the group’s core members — Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — have released two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” As Teasdale notes in the the announcement, “Too Late Now” is “about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life...
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy