St. Louis Blues Pros/Cons From 2021-22 Game 20 At Chicago

The San Jose Sharks will wrap up their five-game road trip tonight at Enterprise Center, taking on the St. Louis Blues in the second of their three-game season series. The majority of games between the Sharks and Blues since their meeting in the 2019 Western Conference Final have had a lot of energy. It’s easy to tell that these two teams do not like each other. One might immediately think of the ridiculously high-scoring game last season, when the Blues temporarily shared the same division as the Sharks. Notably, Blues goaltender and known hot-head Jordan Binnington had a total meltdown after being pulled from that game, including taking a swing at Erik Karlsson and nearly coming to blows with then Sharks netminder Devan Dubnyk.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO