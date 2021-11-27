ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Drug trafficking in opiates, meth from Afghanistan poses serious threat: RIC trilateral group

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Underlining the serious threat posed by drug trafficking from Afghanistan, the foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) have noted concerns regarding the dramatic change in the situation in the troubled country and expressed determination to counter the spread of illicit drug trafficking which...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban unveil new rules banning women in TV dramas

Women have been banned from appearing in television dramas in Afghanistan under new rules imposed by the Taliban government. Female journalists and presenters have also been ordered to wear headscarves on screen, although the guidelines do not say which type of covering to use. Reporters say some of the rules...
WORLD
dallassun.com

India, France discuss Afghanistan, threats posed by LET, JEM, Daesh, other UN proscribed terror outfits

Paris [France], November 17 (ANI): In a counter-terrorism meeting in Paris, India and France on Tuesday shared their assessment of the evolution of the terrorist threat on their respective territories and in their regional environment. They also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalization and terrorism and is never again used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter, recruit or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks in accordance with the UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021).
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Un#Isil#Opiates#Ani#Taliban#The United Nations#Afghans
AFP

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
AFP

World Bank considers releasing humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The World Bank will consider a compromise plan to release humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by shifting funds intended for rebuilding efforts, a source told AFP Monday. The bank's management will discuss the proposal at an informal board meeting on Tuesday to re-direct funds from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) "to support humanitarian efforts through UN and other humanitarian agencies with presence and logistic capabilities in the country," the source said, without providing further details. The United Nations has warned that around 22 million Afghans, or more than half the country, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover in August. The financial crunch worsened after Washington froze about $10 billion of the country's reserves and deteriorated further after the World Bank and International Monetary Fund halted Afghanistan's access to funding.
CHARITIES
AFP

Afghanistan's tumultuous year and uncertain future

Few nations endured as tumultuous a year as Afghanistan in 2021, and the country's woes are far from over as a bitter winter draws in. The Taliban's astonishing return to power caught everyone on the wrong foot -- not least the hardline Islamists themselves -- and Afghans are stumbling to make sense of what happened, and what the future holds. For the Taliban, the biggest challenge remains being able to transform from an insurgent force into a political and administrative body that can manage so complex and diverse a nation as Afghanistan. For Western nations such as the United States and its NATO partners, the fear is twofold: that conditions will deteriorate so much it will lead tens of thousands more Afghans to flee and seek shelter abroad, and that terror groups such as Al-Qaeda will again find safe haven.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Russia to deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul: Official

Moscow [Russia], November 30 (ANI): Russia will deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul on Wednesday and organize another return flight, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik. "Yes," Kabul said when asked if Moscow plans to deliver aid to Kabul on December 1, and confirmed that another return flight...
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

Kabul resumes exports of talc powder, says Afghanistan Industrial Association

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital Kabul has recently exported 500 tons of talc powder to a number of countries including China, Spain and the UK, said Afghanistan Industrial Association on Monday. "Afghanistan has recently exported talc to Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, Spain, and the UK. Exports have resumed...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Baby handed to US troops over Kabul airport fence is missing: report

A 2-month-old baby boy handed to US troops over a fence at Kabul’s airport amid President Biden’s chaotic evacuation in August is missing, according to a report. The US government acknowledged it’s trying to solve the disappearance of infant Sohail Ahmadi — with the State Department telling Reuters it’s working “to explore every avenue to locate the child.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy