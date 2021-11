Bills’ right tackle Spencer Brown was placed on the Covid list and is set to miss Sunday’s game, which is huge for Buffalo’s offense. There is no official word yet on who will fill in for him, but it looks like it will be either Cody Ford or Bobby Hart. Kwity Paye, who is on a hot streak recently, will get a chance to go up against either a guy that has not played a single snap this year or a failed tackle, converted to failed guard, back again at tackle. Paye generating consistent pressure will be key to stopping a potent Bills’ passing attack against a defense without their two starting safeties.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO