EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The availability of Christmas trees is limited this year, as demand is up but not supply. However, rushing out to buy a real tree early can bring serious fire dangers, unless the tree is properly maintained, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday. Thanksgiving shoppers are scooping up fresh pies and produce, while another rush is on for fresh Christmas trees. “We like to get a nice big tree. So the sooner you go, the better the trees,” one person said. Experts say to buy early because inventory may be limited. Growers say there isn’t a shortage, but there won’t be...

EAST MEADOW, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO