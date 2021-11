For most of the season, there was a desire here for the Ravens to get better, gather momentum and head into the playoffs to make a significant run. After watching the Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns, 16-10, on Sunday night, it’s clear they will make some progress in the final month of the season, but they likely aren’t going to get a lot better. They still might be able to make a strong run in the playoffs because, well, the NFL is a mediocre league.

