NHL

Game 22: More of the Same

 3 days ago

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. A sure sign that Dominique Ducharme and co. have finally realized that this season is for all intents and purposes a lost season, the coach decided to use Samuel Montembeault tonight and save Jake Allen for...

Game 23: Fighting Back

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It could all be happening in the coming hours Habs fans. Earlier today, it was announced that the Canadiens had received permission to talk to Jeff Gordon, former Rangers’ GM. Apparently, he wouldn’t be hired as the GM though and speculation is that he could be considered for the President of hockey operations role. During the game, it was also announced that Scott Mellanby had resigned from his post as assistant general manager. On Hockey Night in Canada, Friedman speculated that Bergevin had probably tried to convince ownership to give Mellanby a bigger role once he leaves and that it didn’t work prompting Mellanby to quit. It’s only speculation for now, but I think we can expect things to unravel sooner rather than later.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
Killing the Habit

The Calgary Flames have been dispelling troubling consistencies this season. Slow starts to games, starting the season on cold streaks, questionable backup goaltending, zero impact bottom six — all kicked to the curb 20 games into the 21-22 regular season. They addressed yet another tendency last night that has plagued the hearts of Flames fans for far too long.
NHL
Devils Need To Play Full 60 Mins Against Wild | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils (8-5-3, 19 pts.) will play the Minnesota Wild (11-6-1, 23 pts.) tonight at the Rock at 7pm ET. The Devils better play a full sixty minutes or else it will be a wild finish. The Wild are leading the Central Division and have a knack for...
NHL
Game 19: Oilers @ Coyotes: Tough It Out

Compared to other teams, the Oilers have been fairly lucky when it comes to dealing with injuries. Over the past few seasons their top players have all remained reasonably healthy with longer term injuries mainly being bottom six and third pairing players. Right now Edmonton is dealing with some highly significant injuries, specifically through their blueline.
NHL
Novembers to Remember

Thanksgiving Night (Nov. 22), 1979: Quebec Nordiques at Boston Bruins. My lifelong dream came true. I made my NHL debut on this evening, in my hometown, no less, with my family in attendance. Jean Ratelle had a hat trick for Boston. I got the Dorchester Hat Trick plus one. I...
NHL
Vegas Visits Nashville

Forsberg has been activated from IR and will play tonight against Vegas. The Preds continue their home stretch tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights after solidifying a solid win against a streaking Ducks team. The 3-2 win was a major boost for this team, showing their resolve after an abysmal performance in Montreal a few nights prior. Very pleased to see Trenin finally getting the recognition on the scoresheet he deserves. It was only a matter of time he began finding the back of the net.
NHL
Sharks are reportedly willing to retain salary to trade Evander Kane

The San Jose Sharks are looking to trade forward Evander Kane and would be willing to retain salary to do so, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. It is worth noting that Kane has a list of only three teams he can be traded to. Kane has been suspended to start...
NHL
Wild Need A Win to Salvage The Trip

The Wild put the wraps in their 3-game East Coast road trip in New Jersey to faceoff against the Devils. Jared Spurgeon will miss the game tonight and the weekend games against the Jets and Sunday's rematch with the Lightning. The Wild captain is considered week to week and will be reevaluated once the team returns home.
NHL
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Stamkos, Bogosian Step Up in Win Over Flyers

Without Nikita Kucherov, and without Brayden Point, and without Erik Cernak, the Tampa Bay Lightning still managed to deliver. On home ice at Amalie Arena last night, they delivered a convincing 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers – built on the back of one of the more impressive middle frames you’ll ever see out of an NHL squad. Here are last night’s thumbs:
NHL
Game 19: Hurricanes @ Kraken: Do The Good Thing Again

The Seattle Kraken played arguably their most complete game of the season against the Washington Capitals. The forward lines all got involved in the scoring, as did the defense. The blue line actually were able to defend their own zone making life much easier on their goaltender who was still able to make some pretty key saves.
NHL
CBJ G17-- Pierre-Luc Dubois and His Return

Just as the holiday season begins, so does the pressure and the Western Canadian teams into the city of Columbus. On the eve of Thanksgiving for the year of 2021, the Jackets' first west team is the Winnipeg Jets, who have become quite the grounds for former Blue Jackets players over the years.
NHL

