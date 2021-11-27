Game 22: More of the Same

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It could all be happening in the coming hours Habs fans. Earlier today, it was announced that the Canadiens had received permission to talk to Jeff Gordon, former Rangers’ GM. Apparently, he wouldn’t be hired as the GM though and speculation is that he could be considered for the President of hockey operations role. During the game, it was also announced that Scott Mellanby had resigned from his post as assistant general manager. On Hockey Night in Canada, Friedman speculated that Bergevin had probably tried to convince ownership to give Mellanby a bigger role once he leaves and that it didn’t work prompting Mellanby to quit. It’s only speculation for now, but I think we can expect things to unravel sooner rather than later.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO