The PAC-12 is undoubtedly having a down year (again) in 2021, with Oregon and Utah sitting alone at the top tier, with ASU, UCLA, Oregon State, and Wazzu filling out the middle and a sea of teams fighting to not be the worst, Colorado included. Despite some improved play in the final weeks of the season, the Buffalo offense continues to be not just the worst in the PAC-12, but one of the worst in the nation.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO