Fact Check Team: Retailers expect shortages this holiday season

Cyber Monday marks the conclusion of the traditional holiday sales kickoff weekend. But it’s far from the end of the shopping season. Despite reports from some parts of the state of a relatively small turnout on Black Friday, local retailers are looking forward to what the National Retail Federation projects could be a record-breaking holiday season industry-wide. As retailers ramp up for their busy season, the public transit agency in St. Louis is cutting back its operations amid a worker shortage. As of Monday, Metro Transit is reducing service on dozens of bus routes as it sees diminished demand and struggles to fill about 150 open positions. And, in Jefferson City, lawmakers have until March 24 to pass a supplemental budget for federal relief funds. If legislators don’t hit that deadline, the state risks losing almost $2 billion in education funding. With the legislature’s spring session not set to start until January, some lawmakers are already feeling the pressure.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO