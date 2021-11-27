Weather Why's - Thunder and Storm Distance

DENVER (CBS4) – Just a few days from December in Colorado, and the weather is far from winter-like. “I like going out and enjoying the nicer weather outdoors, but in the back of my mind it bothers me a little because I know there are larger impacts and things to worry about,” Becky Bolinger said. Bolinger is the Assistant State Climatologist at Colorado’s Climate Center at Colorado State University. She says November is chalking up to be one of the warmest on record. (credit: CBS) “When you take that warme-than-average and dryer-than-average and put them together, it also means in the higher elevations you...

COLORADO STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO