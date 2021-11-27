Weather Why's - Thunder and Storm Distance

Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint. COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the week starting Nov. 29th. Several boxes of shoes stolen from Waco Academy Sports + Outdoors. Local stores share top...
DENVER (CBS4) – Just a few days from December in Colorado, and the weather is far from winter-like.
“I like going out and enjoying the nicer weather outdoors, but in the back of my mind it bothers me a little because I know there are larger impacts and things to worry about,” Becky Bolinger said.
Bolinger is the Assistant State Climatologist at Colorado’s Climate Center at Colorado State University. She says November is chalking up to be one of the warmest on record.
“When you take that warme-than-average and dryer-than-average and put them together, it also means in the higher elevations you...
It will remain mostly sunny, but returning southerly winds around 10 mph will bring on warmer afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s. Warm and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week. The next storm system will move through Central Texas this weekend. I do think we will...
