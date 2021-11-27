ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Treats Her 'The Voice' Team Members to Friendly Thanksgiving Meal

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande hosted her remaining Season 21 The Voice team members for a Thanksgiving meal. Holly Forbes, along with Jim and Sasha Allen were invited to join the pop singer for her family's dinner. The singer shared a video of the trio on her Instagram story engaging in a...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly Has An Interesting Response To BFF Pete Davidson Dating Kim Kardashian

The ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ singer wouldn’t share any details about his buddy’s all-new romance, while at the American Music Awards. Machine Gun Kelly‘s lips are sealed! The 31-year-old singer dodged a question about his friend Pete Davidson‘s relationship with Kim Kardashian on Sunday November 21. While on the red carpet for the AMAs, an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, about his comedian friend, but the singer wouldn’t dish any new info about 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s relationship with the 41-year-old reality icon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Sasha Allen
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Rihanna
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TMZ.com

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Say Pete Davidson Getting Kim K with Humor

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say there's one specific thing about Pete Davidson that could be the key to wooing Kim Kardashian -- his enormous funny bone. We got John and Chrissy outside her office Wednesday and our photog asked what they make of Pete and Kim going on a secret dinner date in his hometown of Staten Island.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Kanye West Shared a Photo Kissing Kim Kardashian After Announcing He Wants Her Back

Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson shocked by 'Voice' result: 'Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you'

On The Voice Season 21’s live top 13 results show Tuesday, 10 contestants advanced via the public vote, after which the three lowest vote-getters performed for the Instant Save. And the most surprising singer to land in that bottom three was no doubt Team Kelly’s fiery soul stylist Gymani, who had consistently delivered since she turned four chairs with her very first performance.
MUSIC
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

Kim Kardashian and North West Deliver the Sweetest Thanksgiving Treat With New TikTok Channel

Watch: North West Roasts Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Instagram. Kardashian fans one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!. On the U.S. holiday on Nov. 25, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West, the eldest of her and ex Kanye West's four children, launched the ultimate mother-daughter collab, a joint TikTok channel, to highlight their sweet bond and further document their adorable hijinks.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy