Fact Check Team: Retailers expect shortages this holiday season

By JANAE BOWENS, JOHN SEWARD, The National Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG)- Holiday shopping is in full swing this week. With gift-giving just around the corner, a lot of Americans are asking, what’s going on with those supply issues we kept hearing about?. Tonight, the Fact Check Team is looking into the crisis and how our economy is doing....

NBC Connecticut

More Than Half of Shoppers Are Going Into Debt This Holiday Season, Study Finds

As shoppers spread out their holiday purchases amid ongoing concerns about Covid, more consumers are tapping so-called buy now, pay later services. Yet studies show installment payments encourage consumers to spend more than they can afford. As many as 56% of shoppers have made a purchase with "buy now, pay...
RETAIL
KTAR News

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below...
SHOPPING
MarketRealist

Hottest Items for the 2021 Holiday Season and Where to Find Them

During the 2021 holiday season, Americans are projected to spend roughly $207 billion in online shopping, according to Adobe Analytics. Although U.S. shoppers usually start their holiday shopping around Black Friday and Cyber Monday since these are the days retailers generally offer the best deals, some people wait up until the day before Christmas to get their shopping in.
FIFA
Benzinga

Amazon Dominates Holiday Price War, Causes Retail Ripple Effect

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, although many customers are finding higher prices on products in the market. They're also witnessing an ongoing price war between various retail giants. According to the data analytics company Profitero, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the first retail firm to increase its...
RETAIL
CBS News

Supply chain crisis could disrupt holiday shopping

About 63 million Americans were expected to take part in Cyber Monday shopping despite potential shipping delays caused by supply chain backlogs. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports on the busiest online shopping day of the year. Then, Rob Handfield, the Bank of America university distinguished professor of supply chain management at North Carolina State University, joins CBSN with his expectations for the supply chain this holiday season and beyond.
SHOPPING
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Retailers expect record-breaking holiday season; Metro Transit cuts operations amid staffing stress

Cyber Monday marks the conclusion of the traditional holiday sales kickoff weekend. But it’s far from the end of the shopping season. Despite reports from some parts of the state of a relatively small turnout on Black Friday, local retailers are looking forward to what the National Retail Federation projects could be a record-breaking holiday season industry-wide. As retailers ramp up for their busy season, the public transit agency in St. Louis is cutting back its operations amid a worker shortage. As of Monday, Metro Transit is reducing service on dozens of bus routes as it sees diminished demand and struggles to fill about 150 open positions. And, in Jefferson City, lawmakers have until March 24 to pass a supplemental budget for federal relief funds. If legislators don’t hit that deadline, the state risks losing almost $2 billion in education funding. With the legislature’s spring session not set to start until January, some lawmakers are already feeling the pressure.
MISSOURI STATE
Financial World

Minneapolis' Target, Walmart outperform in Black Friday sales

In what could be contemplated as a triumph for Target Corp alongside Walmart Inc, both of which had begun to pile up their shelves months before an all-important Black Friday sales, the Minneapolis-based retailing industry giant alongside the world’s largest online and brick-and-mortar retailer had outperformed their US peers in Black Friday sales, largely driven by an upsurge in their buy-online-pick-up-at-store services.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Retailers Americans Are Most Likely to Regret Buying From

As we enter the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans have gift-buying on their minds. And we all know at least one “difficult” gift recipient within our family or social circles, the person who requires much more thought and deliberation than usual to successfully buy for.  The fear of being considered a poor gift-giver can cause […]
SHOPPING
KTLA

Shipping companies, USPS prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in […]
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Small Business Saturday holiday shopping is back, and maybe changed forever

Just over one-third (34%) of Americans plan to shop on Small Business Saturday, up from last year, but significantly lower than in the years before the pandemic, according to the CNBC|Momentive Small Business Survey. The percentage of shoppers planning to make small business purchases online has increased. Shoppers who do...
SMALL BUSINESS

