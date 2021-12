The Queen is expected to travel up to her Sandringham estate next month, where she will reportedly host her family for Christmas this year. While Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm the 95-year-old monarch's plans for the festive season, traditionally she is joined by the likes of the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex at her Norfolk abode.

