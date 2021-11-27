Officer, suspect wounded in South Jordan shootout

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A police officer and a suspect were both wounded in a shootout Friday night in South Jordan.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said two officers went to a home near 10400 South and 2200 West to look for a suspect in the case of a stolen car. The suspect, a man whose name was not released, also had unrelated warrants for his arrest.

Pennington said when officers arrived, another person answered the door and let the officers in to look for the suspect.

They found the suspect in the basement, at which point police say he shot multiple rounds at them. One of the officers was struck in the leg.

Both officers fired back, striking the suspect multiple times. The second officer was not hit.

The wounded officer and suspect were taken to the hospital, where they both underwent surgery.

An update given Saturday morning by SJPD said the officer was in stable condition, while the suspect was in critical but stable condition.

Other people were inside the home, but they were not injured.

The name of the suspect was not released. An "officer-involved critical incident" protocol investigation by outside police agencies is now underway.

"The protocol team is a multijurisdictional unit comprised of investigators from police departments throughout the valley not including the agency(s) involved. This protocol creates an independent, transparent, and objective process from which meaningful and valuable conclusions can be drawn. Once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for review," the department wrote in a press release.