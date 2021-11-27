ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pavelski nets 2, reaches 400 career goals as Stars beat Avs

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening minutes to reach 400...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsbug.info

Robertson-Pavelski-Hintz line must continue dominant streak to carry Stars to playoff contention

DALLAS — If you’re not sure whether the Stars’ top line is on the ice or not, they’ll surely let you know soon enough. The relentless forecheck that’s punctuated by subtle stickwork. The tight-quartered give and go’s that produce something where nothing existed. The blind passes towards the net and dekes around defenders on the rush. The geometric poetry born of their angular passing and offensive opportunism.
NHL
iheart.com

Stars Snap Avs 6-Game Winning Streak, 3-1

The winning streak was bound to end and it did on Friday night for the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs fell to the Dallas Stars, 3-1, at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Stars center Joe Pavelski came out firing and put two early goals past Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper. Pavelski scored at 1:12 of the first period and then again at 1:31.
NHL
NHL

Pavelski, Stars end Avalanche winning streak at six

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski scored two goals to reach 400 in the NHL, and the Dallas Stars handed the Colorado Avalanche their first loss in seven games with a 3-1 win at American Airlines Center on Friday. Pavelski is the 10th United States-born player in NHL history to score 400...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Cale Makar
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
coloradohockeynow.com

Nazem Kadri leads way as Avs beat Canucks again

No, the Avalanche did not get a pound of flesh out of Bo Horvat for his elbow to the head of Bo Byram last week. The Avs had to settle with another victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. The final score was 4-2, with Nazem Kadri again the leading man offensively.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbian

Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each as Avs beat Kraken 7-3

SEATTLE — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday night. Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists for Colorado. The Avalanche has won four straight games, outscored opponents 24-7 during that streak and is 6-1-1 in its last eight after starting 1-3.
NHL
abc17news.com

Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Hintz became the first Dallas player to score two short-handed goals in a game. Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an empty-netter for the Stars. Both short-handed goals started with a 2-on-1 rush. Each time, Michael Raffl slid a pass across to Hintz inside the edge of the left faceoff circle, and he beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who made 29 saves. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 35 shots, allowing only a power-play goal by Brandon Saad in the second period.
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Avs beat Kraken 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3. Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists. Colorado has won fourth...
NHL
newspressnow.com

Timbers beat Rapids on late goal to reach MLS West final

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Larrys Mabiala scored in the 90th minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Western Conference final. Portland will face the winner of the game Sunday between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake. Yimmi Chara's corner...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy