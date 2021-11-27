Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Western Michigan

Washington — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden's first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year's gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound gingerbread village with the addition of a school and police, fire and gas stations as well as a hospital, a post office, a grocery store and a warehouse to honor workers who stayed on the job.

