Coach's Challenge: STL @ CHI - 4:30 of the First Period

FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin recorded 4-3-7, including his 28th career hat trick, in three outings to lift the Capitals (14-3-5, 33 points) to a perfect week and into first place in the overall NHL standings. Ovechkin posted his 16th career three-assist game - and first since Feb. 15, 2018 at MIN (1-3-4) - in a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Nov. 24. He then notched his 28th career hat trick (t-6th in League history) and 117th career game-winning goal (4th in NHL history) in a 4-3 triumph against the Florida Panthers Nov. 26. Ovechkin closed the week with another goal in a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 28, extending his point streak to five games dating to Nov. 20 (7-4-11). The 36-year-old Moscow, Russia, native and nine-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner ranks second in the League with 19 goals and 37 points through 22 contests this season (19-18-37). That goal total, through the first 22 games of a season, is the highest by any player in NHL history at age 36 or older, while Ovechkin's 37 points only have been surpassed by Mario Lemieux (37 years; 56 days; 11‑35-46 through 22 GP in 2002-03 w/ PIT).

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO