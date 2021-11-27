ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Fact Check Team: Retailers expect shortages this holiday season

By JANAE BOWENS, JOHN SEWARD, The National Desk
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG)- Holiday shopping is in full swing this week. With gift-giving just around the corner, a lot of Americans are asking, what’s going on with those supply issues we kept hearing about?. Tonight, the Fact Check Team is looking into the crisis and how our economy is doing....

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Amazon Dominates Holiday Price War, Causes Retail Ripple Effect

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, although many customers are finding higher prices on products in the market. They're also witnessing an ongoing price war between various retail giants. According to the data analytics company Profitero, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the first retail firm to increase its...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Retailers expect record-breaking holiday season; Metro Transit cuts operations amid staffing stress

Cyber Monday marks the conclusion of the traditional holiday sales kickoff weekend. But it’s far from the end of the shopping season. Despite reports from some parts of the state of a relatively small turnout on Black Friday, local retailers are looking forward to what the National Retail Federation projects could be a record-breaking holiday season industry-wide. As retailers ramp up for their busy season, the public transit agency in St. Louis is cutting back its operations amid a worker shortage. As of Monday, Metro Transit is reducing service on dozens of bus routes as it sees diminished demand and struggles to fill about 150 open positions. And, in Jefferson City, lawmakers have until March 24 to pass a supplemental budget for federal relief funds. If legislators don’t hit that deadline, the state risks losing almost $2 billion in education funding. With the legislature’s spring session not set to start until January, some lawmakers are already feeling the pressure.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Financial World

Minneapolis' Target, Walmart outperform in Black Friday sales

In what could be contemplated as a triumph for Target Corp alongside Walmart Inc, both of which had begun to pile up their shelves months before an all-important Black Friday sales, the Minneapolis-based retailing industry giant alongside the world’s largest online and brick-and-mortar retailer had outperformed their US peers in Black Friday sales, largely driven by an upsurge in their buy-online-pick-up-at-store services.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Retailers Americans Are Most Likely to Regret Buying From

As we enter the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans have gift-buying on their minds. And we all know at least one “difficult” gift recipient within our family or social circles, the person who requires much more thought and deliberation than usual to successfully buy for.  The fear of being considered a poor gift-giver can cause […]
SHOPPING
KTLA

Shipping companies, USPS prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and letters piled up in […]
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season#Sbg#Americans#The Fact Check Team#The Department Of Labor#Home Depot#Marketwatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: A closer look at booster shot guidance

WASHINGTON (SBG)- While enjoying your Thanksgiving feast tonight with friends and family, you may have taken a few extra precautions to make sure everyone was safe. You all may have also talked about wanting this pandemic to be over. A lot of people are traveling, shopping, a lot of things...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy