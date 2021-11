Kyle Kuzma was drafted back in 2007 in Round: 1 / Pick: 27 by the Brooklyn Nets. He then got traded to the LA Lakers in an exchange deal. Kyle didn’t have much exposure to showcase his skills while being with the Lakers because of the big names. With stunning College statistics and averaging 17.4 points per game, 5.9 total rebounds with the Lakers in his first two seasons the hunger to be known and not be bound to a shadow is not something that Kyle wanted to continue holding onto.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO