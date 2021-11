Judy Norton played Mary Ellen, the eldest daughter on The Waltons throughout the entire nine-season run. Today, Norton hosts a YouTube-based web series in which she takes fans behind the scenes of the classic show. In that series, she discusses a wide range of topics. Sometimes, Norton will break down popular episodes of the show. Other times, she’ll talk about broader concepts such as eating on set or the show’s wardrobe. However, the most engaging episodes are the ones she simply calls “Ask Judy,” where she takes questions from her fans.

