Wild's Cam Talbot: Logs 30 saves in blowout win

Zuccarello had a goal, two assists, two shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over Dallas. The trio of Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Victor Rask clicked in this one, combining for 10 points and each scoring a goal. Much of their damage was done when Zuccarello and Rask scored 45 seconds apart in the third period, after the game was no longer in doubt. The Norwegian winger's production has been buoyed by a trio of multi-point outbursts, as he has nine points in those three games and three points in the other nine.
