NHL

Wild's Cam Talbot: Logs 30 saves in blowout win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Talbot turned away 30 of 31 shots in a 7-1 win over the Jets on Friday. Talbot was...

www.cbssports.com

newyorkcitynews.net

Cam Talbot (40 saves) lifts Wild over Devils in 3-2 shootout win

Cam Talbot made a season-high 40 saves and stopped three shots in the shootout as the visiting Minnesota Wild squandered a late lead before recording a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils Wednesday night in Newark, N.J. The Wild halted their second losing streak of the season after encountering...
NHL
Pioneer Press

Wild are thankful for goaltender Cam Talbot and the sense of calm he provides

When the dust settled on Wednesday’s win over the New Jersey Devils, it seemed only right that Wild goaltender Cam Talbot was in the middle of the celebration. After standing on his head throughout the game, Talbot stopped a shootout attempt from Devils center Yegor Sharangovich to secure the win.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Recap: Cam Talbot and the posts down Devils 3-2 in shootout

At least for tonight, it felt like the Cam Talbot of last year was back in the building. Instead of giving up early goals that make it an uphill battle from the start for the whole squad, Talbot stood tall for more than an entire game. If Talbot wasn't the...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

4 Things: Takeaways from Wild’s patient win over Devils

The Minnesota Wild eventually cleaned up their act and snuck out a shootout win over the New Jersey Devils. Here’s 4 Things on that adventure:. 1 — Cam Talbot is able to seal up any defensive concerns the Wild have, for now. The only reason they were even able to...
NHL
Person
Cam Talbot
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Goalie Cam Talbot loses prep time, but backstops Wild to road victory

The pregame bike ride was scrapped. Same with the warmup with the team's assistant athletic trainer and massage therapist Travis Green. Frankly, there wasn't time for Wild goaltender Cam Talbot to do much. "It was pretty much get dressed, tape your stick and get the pads on," he said. Puck...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Between pipes Sunday

Talbot is the starting goalie for Sunday's game against the Lightning, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot won both of his last two starts while stopping 70 of 73 shots in that span. His 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage will be tested in a tough matchup against Tampa Bay.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
247Sports

Buffaloes bludgeon Black Bears for blowout win

BOULDER—The Colorado Buffaloes finished a three-game homestand to begin the season with a beat-’em-down on Monday. The Buffs stalked the Maine Black Bears to a 90-46 win despite a sloppy start. After two games of treading water, CU reversed course, recording the program’s second-largest margin of victory under Boyle. “Not...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Huge day in blowout win

Poyer tallied 10 tackles (four solo) along with one interception in Sunday's 45-17 divisional win against the Jets. Poyer was an extremely disruptive force Sunday as he matched his best tackling game of the season while also recording his fourth interception in 2021, tying Broncos safety Justin Simmons for fourth in the NFL. The veteran safety looks to continue his strong play as he faces off against a turnover prone Carson Wentz next Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Tallies three points in win

Zuccarello had a goal, two assists, two shots and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over Dallas. The trio of Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Victor Rask clicked in this one, combining for 10 points and each scoring a goal. Much of their damage was done when Zuccarello and Rask scored 45 seconds apart in the third period, after the game was no longer in doubt. The Norwegian winger's production has been buoyed by a trio of multi-point outbursts, as he has nine points in those three games and three points in the other nine.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads Utah in blowout win

Bogdanovic accumulated 27 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 victory over the 76ers. Bogdanovic has surpassed the 20-point mark just five times this season, but the fact that he's scored over 25 points in each of his last two games is certainly encouraging. The veteran sharpshooter is Utah's second-best or third-best option on offense in most games, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep.
NBA

