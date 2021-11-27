Jets' Eric Comrie: Can't slow Jets in relief

Comrie allowed three goals on 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks. Comrie began the year with three straight wins, but he's now lost his last two appearances. The 26-year-old has allowed 11 goals on 137 shots overall, good for a .920 save percentage in limited action. He won't play often with Connor Hellebuyck taking the lion's share of starts, but Comrie has been reasonably effective as a backup this year.
It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win.
This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011.
Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!
LINE: Oilers -148, Jets +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton square off against Winnipeg. Draisaitl leads the league with 33 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 16 assists. The Oilers are 9-1-0 in Western Conference games. Edmonton leads the NHL with 20 power-play goals, led by...
Stastny (foot) won't play Tuesday against the Oilers, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Stastny will miss a fourth consecutive game as a result of this injury. Billeck notes that the veteran forward's condition continues to improve, but it remains to be seen whether Stastny will accompany the Jets on their two-game road trip, which begins Thursday with a rematch in Edmonton.
The New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 in the NHL’s Thanksgiving Showdown. However, it’s what Brad Marchand said to Artemi Panarin after the game that’s making the headlines. Broadway’s Breadman scored the go-ahead goal with 8:25 to play the third period and added an assist to help lead...
WINNIPEG, MB - The Edmonton Oilers clash with the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday at Canada Life Centre. Forward Zack Kassian took rushes with the third line and defenceman Kris Russell did not skate. View Edmonton's expected line combinations, defence pairings and goalies for the match below. Forwards:. Hyman - McDavid -...
Despite what recent memory might suggest, Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason warned after morning skate that Tuesday’s game against the Sharks would not be an easy win. Though the Wild dominated the Sharks last season during a condensed 56-game schedule, Evason understood the type of skill his team was going up against this time around.
Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers conclude a five-game swing versus the Winnipeg Jets. The Edmonton Oilers begin a home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Jets in the last game of an extended road trip. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including...
EDMONTON - The Winnipeg Jets begin a short two-game road trip tonight beginning with the back end of a home-and-home set with the Edmonton Oilers. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report, as well as the JetsTV Road Report, for up-to-date line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton,...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said it’s been "painful" to watch how his group has been playing, but there’s been no conversations about scrapping the system. The Jets are building a foundation and they don’t want to stray from that. It’s unheard of to do that during...
LINE: Jets -120, Penguins -102; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He's fourth in the NHL with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and totaling 10 assists. The Jets are 7-1-1 at home. Winnipeg serves 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in...
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Nov. 19 (home), Dec. 10 (home), Jan. 27 (road). Vancouver is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games vs Winnipeg (1-4-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 16-22-1-2 all-time record in 41 games against the...
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets make a quick stop at home as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Hockey Fights Cancer night at Canada Life Centre. Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report, and tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser at 10:45 am CT for all the player interviews after the morning skate.
FLORHAM PARK – The man behind the worst defense in football cannot hide the pain.
Jeff Ulbrich is tired of seeing the Jets ripped to pieces in his first year as defensive coordinator. He's disappointed to see his team fall to the bottom of the league in points allowed, not to mention interceptions and turnover margin.
