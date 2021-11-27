Wild's Jon Merrill: Picks up second goal of season

Addison is expected to be called up Sunday after Jared Spurgeon suffered a lower-body injury Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. It's unclear if Addison will be able to catch a flight to meet up with the team ahead of Sunday's 5:00 p.m. Eastern puck drop against the Lightning. If Addison is ready to go, it sounds like he'll play -- if not, Jordie Benn will draw into the lineup.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO