Wild's Jon Merrill: Picks up second goal of season

SWAMPSCOTT — Eli Feingold has booted longer kicks … in practice. Never in his life had he made a field goal of this magnitude until Thursday. The Marblehead High senior stepped onto the Blocksidge Field turf with 2.7 seconds on the clock in a 28-28 game and absolutely drilled the decisive 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov responded to being demoted to the third line by scoring a goal and dishing three assists Thursday as the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 7-2 in Saint Paul, Minn. Sending a message to the Calder Trophy-winning left winger, Minnesota coach Dean Evason shook up the lines, splitting...
Kirill Kaprizov celebrated his first American Thanksgiving on Thursday at Wild captain Jared Spurgeon's house. "It was great," Kaprizov said in Russian through a translator. "But I ate a ton, a ton of food, and I felt extremely heavy today on the ice. But it worked out." Kaprizov was spectacular...
Brodin produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks. Brodin ended a three-game point drought with the secondary helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's second-period tally. Through 15 contests, Brodin has two goals, five assists, 32 shots on net and 21 blocked shots. The Swedish blueliner continues to play in a top-four role, and he contributes enough on offense to carry fantasy value in deeper formats.
Addison is expected to be called up Sunday after Jared Spurgeon suffered a lower-body injury Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. It's unclear if Addison will be able to catch a flight to meet up with the team ahead of Sunday's 5:00 p.m. Eastern puck drop against the Lightning. If Addison is ready to go, it sounds like he'll play -- if not, Jordie Benn will draw into the lineup.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Wild didn't just tweak its lineup after the team struggled to score earlier in the week. Every forward group was changed, a wholesale scramble that rekindled the offense and showcased the depth that's led to the team's early-season success. Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello teamed...
Dallas Stars (6-6-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-5-0, second in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -153, Stars +125; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Wild after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars' 5-2 victory over the Red Wings. The Wild are...
The Wichita State women’s basketball program matched last season’s mark of two road wins on Monday, defeating Denver, 76-61. It is the first time since Feb. 2019 that WSU has won back-to-back road games. The Shockers had five players finish with double figures, with Trajata Colbert registering the first double-double...
DES MOINES, Iowa—South Dakota women’s basketball came out firing in the first quarter in the Coyotes’ 61-46 win over Drake on Monday night inside the Knapp Center. “Tonight our urgency and awareness was very good against a team that really spaces and plays with great pace,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our ability to […]
After a couple of opening weekend hiccups 10 days ago, the Folsom Lake Falcon men turned a close game at De Anza College into a blowout win on Tuesday evening as they won going away, 96-63. The Falcons took a narrow one-point lead (41-40) into the locker room at halftime...
Jon Wilner’s work appears in The Oregonian/OregonLive and via syndication in a variety of newspapers across the Pac-12 footprint. He joined me on Monday for a 1-on-1 conversation about the conference. Listen to the full 45-minute conversation with Wilner here. We took listener questions via telephone from around the Pac-12...
The Minnesota Wild almost earned another comeback victory on Saturday night but a third period rally came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Wild got bad news early when Jared Spurgeon left the game with a lower-body injury. The Minnesota captain did not return and left a hole on the blue line, allowing the Panthers to take a 2-0 lead on goals by Owen Tippett and Frank Vatrano.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Defenseman Ryan Lindgren barely beat the third-period buzzer to lift the New York Rangers to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night and extend their home winning streak to five games. Lindgren stunned Sabres netminder Aaron Dell by taking a pass from Mika...
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild used a four-goal third period to beat the Dallas Stars 7-2. Kirill Kaprizov made strides towards getting his A-game back with a goal and two assists for the Wild. The victory spoiled the return of Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter to Minnesota. Suter played...
West Virginia will not be the champion of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. After giving up the lead and struggling to bounce back, the Mountaineers were handed their first loss of the season Friday, losing 82-71 to Marquette. The game was a slight change of pace from last night's WVU...
It wasn't as pretty as the final score indicates, but Niagara men's basketball is in the win column. The Purple Eagles brushed off a sloppy first half with a dominant second, earning a 70-60 victory over SIU Edwardsville during their first game of the YSU/J. Arnold Wealth Management Company Basketball Tournament on Friday night at Youngstown State.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It takes less than a second to score a goal, and that’s all the New York Rangers needed to top the Sabres on Sunday night. Ryan Lindgren scored the go-ahead goal with 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock in the third period, and the Rangers won 5-4. It was an overall […]
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got a second chance and made the most of it. Just before the two-minute warning Sunday against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cousins threw what he thought was a pivotal interception and walked dejectedly off the field. But he got a reprieve when the pick by safety Darrell Savage was ruled to have hit the ground.
TAMPA — The Lightning were looking forward to getting back on the ice Sunday so they could exorcise the bad vibes from the clunker they played the day before, allowing four third-period goals to blow a two-goal lead in a loss to New Jersey. But for the second straight day,...
