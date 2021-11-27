HS HOOPS OPENERS: Mynderse, Midlakes victorious in Thanksgiving Tip-Off at Red Jacket

The 2021-22 Wayne-Finger Lakes high school girls basketball season got underway Friday night with the first round of the Red Jacket Thanksgiving Tip-Off Tournament in Manchester.

The first game featured Mynderse and Red Jacket. The Blue Devils defeated the Indians, 48-18. Mynderse (1-0) was led by a trio of double figure scorers. Sophomore Maddie Verkey led the way with 14 points (4 three pointers) and 4 steals. Haley Mosch and Bridget Miller added 10 points a piece. Kelly Kohberger pitched in with 6 points, 4 steals, and 4 assists. Bridget Miller also cleared 8 rebounds. Red Jacket was led by Emily Record’s 9 points.

The nightcap featured Midlakes and Alexander. The Screaming Eagles dominated from the start and cruised to a 82-34 win over the Trojans.

Midlakes used a balanced attack with eight girls scoring at least 7 points. The Eagles pressured defense got them off to a quick start and the they led 33-5 after the initial quarter. Grace Murphy had 14 points and 6 rebounds, Camryn Ford had 13 points, 6 assists, Callie Walker had 13 points and 8 rebounds, Cate Peacock had 9 points and 6 assists, Mary Givens had 10 points. Kate Mahoney and Stella DelPapa both chipped in 8 points for the Screaming Eagles.

Alexander was led by Alyssa Kramer and Natalie Whitmore who each had 12 points.

Alexander and Red Jacket will play in the tournament consolation game at 2:30 on Saturday followed by the championship game between Midlakes and Mynderse at 4:30.