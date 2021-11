Christmas is right around the corner, which for parents means one thing: the Elf on the Shelf is officially back in town. I'm consistently blown away by the photos my mom friends share on social media. Seriously, it seems like each year, everyone gets more creative with their North Pole visitor. If you're looking for fresh ideas for your family's Elf, here are 30 easy Elf On The Shelf ideas you can pull off in five minutes or less (so you can be one of those creative moms, too).

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO