Cincinnati, OH

Police: 1 injured in shooting outside Oakley IHOP

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cincinnati police say a man was injured following a shooting outside an IHOP in Oakley Friday evening.

Officers responded around 7:46 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the IHOP located on 3222 Geier Drive, officials said.

After arriving at the seen, officers observed a vehicle leave the scene on its way to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a news release.

Police said a man inside the vehicle suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

District 2 police are currently investigating the incident, officials said, adding no further information is being released at this time.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: 1 injured in shooting outside Oakley IHOP

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

