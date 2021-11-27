ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tage Thompson scores twice to lead Sabres to victory over Canadiens

 3 days ago
Photo Via: Harry Scull Jr

Tage Thompson turned in his second multi-goal game in five days to lead the Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Thompson now has a career-high 10 goals this season, including five in the last four games.

Cody Eakin and Kyle Okposo also scored goals for the Sabres, while Victor Olofsson and Jeff Skinner each tallied two assists. Dustin Tokarski made 25 saves.

Josh Anderson scored the lone goal for the Canadiens. Sam Montembeault allowed four goals on 39 shots.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

