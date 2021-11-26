ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil drops 13% in worst day of 2021, breaks below $70 as new Covid variant sparks global demand concerns

stockxpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking oil pumps against a sunset sky. Oil posted its worst day of the year on Friday, tumbling to the lowest level in more than two months as the new Covid-19 strain sparked fears about a demand slowdown just as supply increases. The leg lower came amid a broad...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
OilPrice.com

$70 Oil Won't Keep OPEC Happy

One day—that was all it took oil prices to plunge by more than a tenth after health authorities announced the identification of the latest potentially dangerous coronavirus variant in Southern Africa. Brent crude dropped from over $80 to about $72 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate fell to $68 per barrel in the space of less than 24 hours, days after prices reacted to the release of 50 million barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve by rising. And with Brent at $72, OPEC is almost certain to halt its policy of supply increase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Oil Prices Stabilize After Omicron-Driven Friday Selloff

Oil prices stabilized on Monday, clawing back some of their losses after a new variant of the coronavirus fueled crude’s worst trading session since April 2020. U.S. crude advanced 4.1% to $70.97 a barrel, rebounding alongside stocks and other commodities following a Friday selloff driven by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Oil fell 13% on Friday but is still up about 45% for the year.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Dow#Covid#Who#Wti#Again Capital#The Biden Administration
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark a slight rebound from late last week

Oil futures rose on Monday, with U.S. prices marking a modest rebound from the more than 13% decline seen on Friday as traders eye developments tied to the omicron coronavirus variant and how it might hurt economic activity and demand for oil. Price-wise for oil, "it's possible that the kneejerk reaction to omicron is overdone," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, in an earlier note. "If, however the news gets worse, we shall see a further slide below the $70 mark, but the downside should be limited as the worsening omicron news would also revive the expectation of tighter OPEC supply." On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $69.95 a barrel, up $1.80, or 2.6%, on Monday, following Friday's loss of 13.1%.
TRAFFIC
stockxpo.com

Stocks, Oil Drop on Omicron Vaccine Concerns

U.S. stock indexes fell at the opening and investors sheltered in government bonds after drugmakers raised concerns that Covid-19 vaccines won’t work as well against the new Omicron strain. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite weakened by 0.4%....
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Strategic Oil Reserves Could Fall By 50% Over The Next Decade

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve could drop by 304 million barrels over the next 10 years according to the EIA. The reason for this fall is a combination of recent legislation and the decision by Biden last week to release 50 million barrels. Several infrastructure bills have already committed to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
CNBC

U.S. energy envoy says Biden stands ready to release even more oil reserves to cool markets

"This is a tool that was available to us and will be available again," Amos Hochstein told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on Monday. His comments come as energy analysts assess the effectiveness of a U.S.-led pledge to release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves after OPEC+ producers had resisted calls to pump more to help cool the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Gold Drops as Easing Virus Variant Concerns Curb Haven Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Gold fell after some concerns over the omicron coronavirus strain eased, boosting risk appetite even as the World Health Organization urged caution. Two South African health experts, including the doctor who first sounded the alarm about omicron, suggested the variant is presenting with mild symptoms so far. But the WHO said Sunday it would take time to assess the severity of the new strain and the initial reported infections were among university students, with younger patients tending to have milder symptoms.
BUSINESS
investing.com

German year-ahead baseload power jumps on higher carbon, oil prices

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany year-ahead baseload power, the European wholesale market's benchmark contract, on Monday gained 6.2% to trade at 142 euros ($156.64) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0825 GMT, driven by higher carbon and oil prices. Spot power prices in the main two markets of Germany and France were...
TRAFFIC
stockxpo.com

Industrial Metals Copper Prices Sliped on New Coronavirus Variant

Industrial Metals Copper Prices: Prices of copper and other industrial metals fell on Friday over fears that a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant could derail global economic growth and sap demand. Benchmark MCX copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 3.6% to $9,465 per tonne by 1710 GMT....
INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Stocks, Oil Drop on Concerns Over Covid Strain

Stocks, oil prices and government-bond yields slumped after South Africa raised the alarm over a fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus, triggering concern that travel restrictions and other curbs will spoil the global economy’s recovery. The S&P 500 opened Friday about 1.4% lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.3%,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy