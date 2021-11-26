ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Vaccine Mandate Legal Challenges Muddy the Waters for Employers Preparing to Implement Rules

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline for requiring U.S. workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly for Covid-19 is fast approaching, but uncertainty about how legal fights over the mandate will play out has left companies in limbo on how best to prepare. Those tasked with making sure their companies comply with the...

Comments / 99

SandyFreer
3d ago

What I can't believe is the people who are vaccinated acting all scared of unvaccinated people, if the vaccine works what are you worried about?

Reply(9)
136
Guest
3d ago

If something does not prevent infection or spread of infection it is not a public health tool- mandates are coercion and extortion constitution violation

Reply(2)
79
Realistic American
3d ago

🤣 How does it muddy anything? The mandate was blocked until further court action. It can't be acted on or enforced...plain and simple. What is there to understand? At this point there's no rules to implement. 🤦‍♂️

Reply(18)
80
