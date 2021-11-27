Wesleyan girls breeze past Piedmont Classical

HIGH POINT — The goal for the Wesleyan Christian girls basketball team on Friday was to play disciplined basketball, head coach Daniel McRae said.

For the most part, McRae thought the Trojans did that in the first half as they rolled up a big lead on the way to defeating overmatched Piedmont Classical 54-16 in the final game on the first day of the Headliners Challenge at Wesleyan.

“This was an opportunity to get better,” McRae said. “We’re 4-0 and it’s been a while since our girls program has done that because we play really tough teams early. I was pleased with how we responded and played because we were more gifted than they are. They’re a young team and I’ve seen them play some. So, the challenge for us was to stay disciplined and run through our stuff and try to be better offensively. I thought for the most part of the first half we did that.”

Using a trapping defense, Wesleyan forced the Lady Bobcats to commit turnovers repeatedly.

The Trojans raced out to a 8-0 lead before Piedmont scored, hit a lull and then stretched its advantage. Wesleyan led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and 40-7 at the end of the first half.

“Our girls are still young from the perspective that they get really anxious about the game and go a little too fast,” McRae said. “Once we got used to the speed of the game, we started making the easy plays. We missed some layups early but I think most of that was nerves.”

McRae ditched the pressure defense and told his team not to push the ball down the court for fast-break baskets in the second half.

Wesleyan still scored 10 of the first 13 points in the third quarter for a 50-10 lead with 4:23 left in the period, the 40-point margin prompting a continuous running clock except for timeouts. McRae played his reserves most of the time after that.

Lily Pereira led the Trojans with 14 points. Lily McRae and Talor Hawley had 10 each.

Courtney Johnston topped Piedmont with four.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Daniel McRae said. “Our play does get sloppy at times. I love the team. Their attitudes are really good. They like to be in the gym and they like each other. They’re a joy to coach. So that makes for a great season, win, lose or draw.”

Wesleyan is scheduled to resume action at home on Tuesday against United Faith Academy of Charlotte. McRae said that game may not be played because of a scheduling conflict. If that happens, the Trojans would return to action at defending NCISAA 4A champion Cannon School on Dec.7.

That game will show McRae how much progress his team has made.

“They had a girl who signed with Georgia but they reloaded,” McRae said. “They got a couple of high-level transfers in. They’re young but it should be a good battle. That one, we’ll find out who we are. That one we circled on the calendar at the beginning of the year.”

WESLEYAN GIRLS 54, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 16

Piedmont (2-3) 3 4 5 4 — 16

Wesleyan (4-0) 21 19 10 6 — 54

PIedmont — Johnston 4, Lindley 3, Jorner 3, Harris 2. Carter 2,Holley 1

Wesleyan — Pereira 14, McRae 10, Hawley 10, Tat 8, Chrapliwy 6. Howell 6.