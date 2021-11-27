Rutgers to launch vaccine trial for babies and toddlers

COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone ages 5 and older, now that the FDA approved a shot for kids last month. But when will toddlers and babies be able to get vaccinated?. It could be several more months. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
BOSTON — Researchers at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital are launching a clinical trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s Disease that’s 20 years in the making. The trial will test the safety and efficacy of a new vaccine delivered nasally, which is intended to prevent and slow the progression...
Piscataway COVID-19 vaccine clinic now offers pediatric vaccines. Raelynn Taylor, a second grader from Franklin Park who was the first child under age 12 to be immunized at Rutgers’ COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy Wednesday, said she could not wait to tell her classmates about the experience.
White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Thursday that he is hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to babies 6 months and older starting in 2022. The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in late October, meaning that the only group left to gain access to the vaccine includes babies, toddlers, and young children.
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers and babies could happen by spring 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In an interview with Insider, Fauci said that, while it's only his own speculation, the COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers...
Rutgers, the only New Jersey site for the vaccine trial, will enroll additional children ages 6 months to 4 years. Rutgers, a clinical trial site for the global Pfizer-BioNTech research study to evaluate the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine in children, is looking for participants for a third clinical trial on children ages 6 months to 4 years.
HIV infection continues to rage in Essex and Hudson counties. There is already a pill to prevent it, but something better may be on the way. The pill Truvada must be taken daily, and experts say it can be difficult to get people to take a daily pill to simply prevent a disease.
KUTV — The FDA and CDC has authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 5 and older. This is an exciting and important step in the fight to end the pandemic. Dr. Leisha Nolen, our State Epidemiologist, is here to talk about 5 things parents should know about COVID-19 vaccines.
Seven vociferous doctors who have vocal about their stances during the pandemic each contracted COVID-19 days after attending an anti-vaccine event in Florida. The event, dubbed “The Day the Earth Listened,” was held on Saturday, Nov. 6 as organizers touted an alternative treatment for the virus wh…
HOUSTON – As the old and young come together this holiday season, doctors are warning not to let COVID overshadow another dangerous virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) typically impacts children under two, premature infants and adults over 65. Right now, there is no treatment for RSV, but a vaccine that’s...
More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Pfizer said it can update its COVID-19 vaccine if the Omicron variant is found to be resistant to its current vaccine. The company said it can update its current vaccine within 100 days. Pfizer expects to know within two weeks whether the variant is resistant, a spokesperson told Reuters. Pfizer...
