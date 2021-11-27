Rutgers to launch vaccine trial for babies and toddlers

Weighing your little one is an important part of parenthood. But, if you have a squeamish baby, it can be a challenge. Fortunately, the Greater Goods Smart Baby & Toddler Scale uses a proprietary settling algorithm for excellent accuracy to accommodate wriggling babies. So it’ll calculate their weight in seconds, even if your little one moves around. Moreover, use this smart scale’s phone app to record your baby’s milestones as well as monitor any unexplained weight fluctuation. Best of all, it has a maximum weight capacity of 66 pounds, making it suitable for both babies and toddlers. In fact, its design transitions with your child to transform from sitting to standing scales. Overall, keep tabs on your baby’s weight the easy way.

1 DAY AGO