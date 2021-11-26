ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSX eyes worst session in 10 months as energy stocks weigh

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on course for its biggest fall since late January on Friday, dragged down by a 6% drop in energy stocks as fears over a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent oil prices lower. At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto...

Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 eyes worst month in more than 1 year on Omicron hit

Nov 30 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index was set for its worst monthly decline in over a year on Tuesday, as a warning by Moderna's chief executive over the Omicron coronavirus variant hammered pandemic-exposed sectors like banks and commodities. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) declined 1.2%, on track to end November...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
Scotiabank profit beats estimates on lower provisions, Canada, wealth growth

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) (BNS.TO) reported kicked off fourth-quarter reporting on Tuesday with better-than-expected profit, as strength in its Canadian and wealth management units and lower provisions in its international business offset weaker capital markets performance and continued margin pressure. Canada's third-largest lender also...
MARKETS
kitco.com

JGBs gain as Moderna CEO's Omicron warning lifts safe-haven assets

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds (JGBs) gained on Tuesday, in line with U.S. Treasuries, after the chief of U.S. drugmaker Moderna said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as it has been with other types. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures gained 0.20...
MARKETS
kitco.com

COVID comeback caps a November to remember in markets

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus variant towards the end of November has sent markets tumbling - the culmination of a volatile month for almost every asset class globally. Tuesday's warning from the head of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O), that current vaccines are unlikely to...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Copper under pressure on Omicron uncertainty

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices came under pressure on Tuesday due to worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on demand and growth, but above consensus manufacturing data from top consumer China and low stocks limited the losses. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Risk assets dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil prices sank on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna warnedexisting vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the new coronavirus variant, which spurred investors to pile into safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the yen. "There is no world,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold testing 1800, looks like a selling opportunity

As we approach the end of the year, gold, silver, and platinum have work to do on the downside. The dramatic drop last Friday, Monday and Tuesday did a lot of technical damage to the charts. Gold broke down from congestion and is now below $1,800 based on March futures.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Canadian dollar slumps in November as Fed mulls faster taper

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 10 weeks against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell offset data showing stronger than expected growth in the domestic economy. Wall Street's main indexes extended declines in choppy...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by TC Energy & Petrobras

TRP - Free Report) is seeking a $15 billion compensation from the United States over the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, while Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras (. PBR - Free Report) presented its business and management plan for the upcoming five-year period. News related to ConocoPhillips (. COP...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Asian shares bounce from year low but Omicron, Fed in focus

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose from a one-year low on Wednesday as U.S. share futures and oil recovered from the previous day's selloff, but uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors on edge. U.S. Treasury yields rose, supporting the dollar after U.S....
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold sells off after early solid gains, as Powell leans hawkish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - In what may be one of the most important trading days of the year, gold...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold hovers near 1-month low on Fed chair's hawkish comments

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday, hovering close to a one-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would discuss ending its bond purchases sooner. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,775.85 per ounce by 0211 GMT, only $2 shy...
BUSINESS

