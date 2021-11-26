ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling sinks below $1.33 for first time in 2021

By Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Sterling briefly dropped below $1.33 for the first time since December 2020 as the British currency found itself caught up in the dumping of riskier assets amid panic over a new COVID-19 variant described as the most concerning yet. Concerns it might be harder...

