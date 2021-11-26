ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benchmark 10-year yield falls below 1.5% as variant spurs hunt for safe havens

By Reuters
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields on Friday posted their sharpest drop since the pandemic began as investors rushed toward safe-haven assets following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest...

MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold climbs as Moderna CEO's warning rattles risk appetite

Gold rose on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens again after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines were likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant, putting bullion on course for a second straight monthly gain. Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,796.70 per ounce by 1036 GMT, while U.S....
BUSINESS
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
AFP

Inflation hits US consumer confidence in November

Price increases and rising Covid-19 infections made US consumers feel slightly less confident in November, an industry survey released Tuesday said. "However, both confidence and spending will likely face headwinds from rising prices and a potential resurgence of Covid-19 in the coming months."
BUSINESS
NBC New York

10-Year Treasury Yields Dives Below 1.45% on Mounting Omicron Fears

U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Tuesday, as concerns over the omicron Covid variant continued to weigh on stock markets, with investors seeking out safe haven assets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped by 8.3 basis points to 1.446% at around 2:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bonds fell 7.9 basis points to 1.8%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Euro Area inflation hits a record high

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The Euro Area inflation print for November hit 4.9% to print higher than analyst expectations....
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Risk assets dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil prices sank on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna warnedexisting vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the new coronavirus variant, which spurred investors to pile into safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the yen. "There is no world,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold sells off after early solid gains, as Powell leans hawkish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - In what may be one of the most important trading days of the year, gold...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

As investors flee U.S. stocks, stay away from cash, says Ray Dalio

(Kitco News) With markets plunging on a more hawkish Federal Reserve and omicron fears, Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio reminded investors to stay away from cash, stating that it will be eaten away by inflation. "Cash is not a safe investment…because it will be taxed by inflation," the founder of the...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold prices push to session highs following disappointing U.S. consumer confidence numbers

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding at session highs above $1,800 an ounce as U.S. consumer confidence drops more than expected in November. Tuesday, U.S. Conference Board said that its consumer confidence index fell to 109.5, down from 111.60 reported in October. The data was worse than expected as the consensus forecast looked for confidence to remain relatively unchanged.
MARKETS
CNN

How the markets are reacting on the news of the latest coronavirus variant

US stocks plummeted Tuesday as renewed concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. Comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell didn't help. Powell told Congress that the Fed no longer thought inflation was "transitory" and he hinted that the Fed could accelerate its plans to cut back on, or taper, bond purchases.
STOCKS

