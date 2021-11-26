ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US Treasury yields dive as virus variant dents growth outlook

By Reuters
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY/LONDON Nov 26 (Reuters) - Concerns about a new coronavirus variant on Friday drove the sharpest rally in short-dated U.S. Treasuries since the pandemic took hold, as investors scurried for safe-haven assets and pared some of their bets on rate hikes through next year. Two-year yields , a guide...

