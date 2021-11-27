Flash Mob Thefts Of Luxury Brand Stores Increases, 9 People Charged: Report

US retailers are adding security and locking up goods after flash mob heists involving dozens of thieves at once stunned luxury stores in the San Francisco area and beyond, as the holiday shopping season opens. In the most shocking of recent thefts, around 80 masked people in 25 cars raided a high-end Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek, California east of San Francisco on Saturday, plundering its first-floor luxury goods counters in just a few minutes before fleeing. That took place one day after 40 people drove up and swarmed a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square, emptying its shelves in seconds before jumping in cars to speed away. And near Chicago, also hit by a series of similar thefts, a gang of 14 crooks swept into a Louis Vuitton store in the Oak Brook suburb, snatching more than $100,000 worth of luxury bags and garments. It was the third such attack on a Chicago-area Vuitton outlet in a month.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO