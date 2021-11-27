ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Flash Mob Thefts Of Luxury Brand Stores Increases, 9 People Charged: Report

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Tis the season for family times and holiday shopping, but authorities are warning that there may be an increase in flash robberies. In California alone, there have been several cities hit throughout the Los Angeles County area. Cars filled with thieves have appeared in front of stores before dozens of people...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 41

Midnightlace
2d ago

The arrest them on Friday and let them out on Monday. That will show them! They keep stray dogs in the shelter longer

Reply(1)
24
d123
2d ago

the stores will close and sell online. then the looters will do more stealing when packages are left at people's door

Reply(2)
14
Bobby C.
1d ago

They talk about putting more security guards. What can they do against 20 to 30 black criminals?I can see it now, the first time security does anything to stop or lays a hand on one of these criminals the news media will eat them alive. News media loves glorifying criminals and tearing down law enforcement.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Thieves burst into Apple store and seize $20,000 worth of goods in latest smash-and-grab robbery in California

A group of thieves raided an Apple store in California and made off with $20,000 (£15,000) in a “brazen” daylight robbery.Police in Santa Rosa, California, about 50 miles north of San Francisco, said they are seeking four teenage boys suspected of staging the theft on Wednesday.The crime was part of a wave of audacious “smash and grab” attacks that hit the Golden State over the past week, with massive bands of criminals hitting shops in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.On 20 November as many as 80 people charged into a Nordstrom branch in the Bay Area suburb...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesfnews.com

Nine People Charges In Organized Retail Theft

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, November 24 that they filed felony charges against nine people for their participation in organized crimes at Louis Vuitton in Union Square as well as other San Francisco businesses on Friday, November 19. “These brazen acts will not be tolerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MIX 108

A Group Of Jerks Pulled A Flash Mob Theft At Two Twin Cities Best Buy Stores

Richfield Minnesota-based Best Buy Corporation fell short in trying to protect some of their merchandise this Holiday season. Many of you have probably seen in the news the latest trend of Flash Mobs who are not gathered to dance and have fun but to rob stores in an organized mob who pull up in front of stores blocking traffic and rush a store overwhelming whatever security is in place and grabbing whatever is within their reach.
RICHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Luxury Brand#Flash Mob#Cnn
Wrcbtv.com

4 Arrested in California Home Depot mass theft

Four men have been arrested in connection with theft at a Home Depot in California, where as many as 10 people entered the store Friday night and left with a range of stolen tools, according to law enforcement officials. The incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. local time in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Suspects quizzed over California flash mob robbery

Three people suspected of being part of a robbery flash mob were being questioned Tuesday, the latest in a series of violent thefts in California involving sometimes dozens of people. At least 20 raiders in four cars took part in a smash-and-grab at a Los Angeles department store Monday evening, taking a sledgehammer to the display window and loading up on men's clothing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
740thefan.com

‘Flash mob’ thieves target U.S. retail stores on Black Friday

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Black Friday shoppers weren’t the only ones out hunting for bargains on the day after Thanksgiving. Thieves were busy as well. Police in Los Angeles and cities elsewhere across the country spent much of their holiday weekend patrols looking for suspects in a spate of “flash mob” robberies on Friday, part of a surging U.S. crime trend in which groups of thieves swarm a store, ransack the shelves and flee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Flash mob thefts terrorize US retailers ahead of Christmas

US retailers are adding security and locking up goods after flash mob heists involving dozens of thieves at once stunned luxury stores in the San Francisco area and beyond, as the holiday shopping season opens. In the most shocking of recent thefts, around 80 masked people in 25 cars raided a high-end Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek, California east of San Francisco on Saturday, plundering its first-floor luxury goods counters in just a few minutes before fleeing. That took place one day after 40 people drove up and swarmed a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square, emptying its shelves in seconds before jumping in cars to speed away. And near Chicago, also hit by a series of similar thefts, a gang of 14 crooks swept into a Louis Vuitton store in the Oak Brook suburb, snatching more than $100,000 worth of luxury bags and garments. It was the third such attack on a Chicago-area Vuitton outlet in a month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KIMA TV

Several suspects facing charges following 'flash mob' robberies, more wanted

WASHINGTON (SBG)- Nine people in San Francisco are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in a string of retail thefts. Police across the country are keeping their eyes out for the potential of more organized retail crime rings hitting stores across the country this week. A Nordstrom at The...
RETAIL
NBC26

Police investigating several flash mob thefts in California

Authorities in California are investigating a string of incidents throughout the state known as flash mob thefts. At the Beverly Center, the Los Angeles Police Department said several people walked into several stores, grabbed a bunch of merchandise, and ran out without paying. At the Topanga Mall, police said a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy