ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Canadian dollar weakens by most in three months as oil tumbles

By Reuters
kitco.com
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Friday posted its biggest decline in more than three months against its U.S. counterpart as news of a new, possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant spooked global financial markets. Global stocks (.WORLD) and oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled as investors...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
CNBC

Gold climbs as Moderna CEO's warning rattles risk appetite

Gold rose on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens again after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines were likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant, putting bullion on course for a second straight monthly gain. Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,796.70 per ounce by 1036 GMT, while U.S....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Reuters#The Bank Of Canada
kitco.com

Gold has moved higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has pushed 0.41% higher to trade at $1791/oz ahead of the European open. Silver is currently flat at $22.88/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper (-0.69%) and spot WTI (-3.37%) are both trading lower. Risk sentiment was mixed in the Asia Pac session as...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Weakens; Yen, Swiss Franc Favored as Omicron Fears Rise

Investing.com - The dollar retreated Tuesday as fresh concerns about the impact of the omicron coronavirus variant prompted a rush into the safe havens, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

The Turkish people abandon the lira for the US dollar as gold and silver fall - Jeffrey Christian

CPM discusses the sharp decline in the Turkish lira, the Turkish central bank’s policies toward gold, the dollar, euro, and lira, and what it all means for gold. The video then discusses how gold and silver fared on Friday as the Omicron variant news hit other financial markets, and what CPM expects next. CPM clarified that metal held by ETFs in allocated accounts in Comex-registered depositories is not hypothecated or encumbered, explaining what it means for metal, or other assets, to be hypothecated or encumbered. Metal held in allocated deposits is owned by the owner. If metal is hypothecated or encumbered, the owner has used the metal as collateral with a second party, loaned it to a second party, or used it in some other transaction. Most ETFs’ charters prohibit encumbering their allocated metal holdings in any such way.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors monitor developments with omicron Covid variant

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Prices still in a downtrend - Nov. 30

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls are working to stabilize the market after recent losses. Prices are still trending lower on the daily bar chart and the bears have the overall near-term technical advantage. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Gold sells off after early solid gains, as Powell leans hawkish

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - In what may be one of the most important trading days of the year, gold...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Weakens, and Risk Aversion Grows

Fed Chair Powell to draw focus; Chicago PMI and consumer confidence eyed. Market sentiment has subsided, and the greenback seems to have taken a hit as concerns regarding the omicron variant are highlighted. Disappointing comments from the CEO of Moderna on production timeline and efficacy of current vaccines along with concerns from the Fed Chair Powell seem to be the culprit.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Risk assets dive as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil prices sank on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna warnedexisting vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the new coronavirus variant, which spurred investors to pile into safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the yen. "There is no world,...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Oil falls on vaccine efficacy worries; WTI down over 6%

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, with U.S. crude futures falling by more than 6%, after Moderna’s chief cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking financial markets and heightening worries about oil demand. The head of drugmaker Moderna Inc told...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Canada's mining, quarrying, oil and gas sectors grew 1.2% in September - StatCan

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. StatCan reported that overall, 12 of 20 industrial sectors were up in September, with growth in services-producing industries...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy