ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

2021 Northwest Holiday Gift Guide

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoliday shopping has begun... and we all have THAT ONE person on our shopping list ─ that one family member, that one friend, that one coworker whose name you pulled for the secret gift exchange… and you just don’t know what to get them! No matter who they are, we’ve got...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
KING-5

Three spots to shop local in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Doing your holiday shopping at small businesses is a great way to support local business owners and artisans - and here are three spots to do just that in downtown Olympia. Compass Rose. Compass Rose is a year-round gift shop that goes all-out during the holidays. They...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Holiday shopping made easy with Pour Moi

SEATTLE — Pour Moi is climate-smart skincare, meaning that their products are specifically formulated to work in whatever climate you're in. It's a skincare revolution that founder Ulli Haslacher spent years working on. "You dress your skin like you dress yourself for extraordinary anti-aging results," says Haslacher. For instance, if...
RETAIL
KING-5

Top holiday gifts for Disney lovers

What better place to get some of your holiday shopping done than the happiest place on earth?!. New Day NW host Amity Addrisi recently chatted with Kimberly Wilson of the Disneyland Resort to check out some of Disneyland's limited edition, personalizable gift ideas that every Disney fan will love!. Interested...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Lakewood, WA
State
Washington State
101 Cookbooks

Culinary Gift Guide – A Holiday Gift Guide for Cooks

Happiest holidays everyone! I’ve pulled together this culinary gift guide to help any of you shopping for the cooks in your family. All the items are things I’ve used (and loved!) in my own kitchen or are items made by producers I know and love - with a few wildcards thrown in for fun. I’ve tried to highlight a range here, emphasizing products made by hand, or small companies. Enjoy!
FOOD & DRINKS
inspiralized.com

For Him – 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday gift shopping can be tough, especially in 2020. We’ve come up with a specially curated gift list for the special guy (or yourself!) in your life. We hope this makes the gift giving and shopping season easier for you this year!. For Him – 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. 1...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Christmas#Holiday Season#The Secret Gift Exchange#Turkish#Instagram A
inspiralized.com

For Anyone – 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday gift shopping can be tough! We’ve come up with a specially curated gift list for anyone in your life. We hope this makes the gift giving and shopping season easier for you this year!. For Anyone – 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. 1 // Electric Wall Diffuser – Get your...
SHOPPING
KOIN 6 News

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
KING-5

These are The Toy Guy's most fun toys for 2021

The holidays are just a few weeks away and The Toy Guy is out with a list of 2021's most fun and challenging holiday toys for kids. The Toy Guy's Chris Byrne joined New Day NW to demo all the top holiday toys this year. Featured Toys. DJ Mix and...
SHOPPING
KING-5

Watch live hockey while you eat and drink at 32 Bar & Grill

SEATTLE — It may be the rookie in Seattle's restaurant scene, but how many restaurants have a view of the Seattle Kraken practicing?. "You're sitting in 32 Bar and Grill. This is our restaurant inside the Kraken Community Iceplex. 5000 square feet, 200 plus seat restaurant serving kind of a Northwest pub-like fare," said Ken Moriarty, 32 Bar & Grill's Food and Beverage Director.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Instagram
KING-5

A rock show for your coffee table: 'The First Three Songs'

SHORELINE, Wash. — Longtime shoreline rock and roll photographer Steve Schneider just published a book that's the perfect gift for this person:. "Anybody who likes live music, concerts, and rock and roll photography - there's over 350 photos in the book and probably 90 percent of them have never been seen before," said Schneider via Zoom.
SEATTLE, WA
abc27 News

Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

Hawaii Man Approached by Great White Shark in Stunning Video

Only a top-tier wildlife photographer can capture the approach of a great white shark without flinching; which is exactly what Deron Verbeck just did. Hawaii-based freediver Deron Verbeck’s recent great white encounter is taking the internet by storm. And once you see the award-winning photographer’s stunning footage from this past Friday, it’s not hard to see why.
HAWAII STATE
KING-5

The Asian Hall of Fame recognizes the community's very best

SEATTLE — It's the most prestigious award you've never heard of. But not for long. "We're growing, we're expanding," said Karen Wong, the founder of the Asian Hall of Fame. The Asian Hall of Fame has honored everyone from actor Daniel Dae Kim, to 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan, and former network anchor Connie Chung. Movers, shakers and history-makers in the Asian American community.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Trevor Noah brings laughs to Seattle

In need of some laughs? Comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah is on the road for his standup tour "Back To Abnormal." He'll bring the funny to Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 26. Winterfest / Nov. 26 - Dec. 31 / Seattle Center. A holiday tradition returns....
SEATTLE, WA
designertrapped.com

The Absolute Best Hostess Gifts

Don't show up to holiday gatherings empty-handed! These are the best hostess gifts to bring to your next party. Raise your hand if you take a bottle of wine to the hostess every time you go to a holiday party or meal. Now raise your hand if you want to be better and do something more special? I know what you are thinking, “everyone loves the wine.” Yes, yes they usually do. BUT, everyone else will bring it, which frees you up to bring something unique and different! I know this is a stressful time of year and you already have a lot to think about. But I got you! I have put together a list of the best hostess gifts out there. I LOVE all of these things and many I have gifted. (And some I secretly hope my Thanksgiving guests bring me, LOL!) You are going to love this list–it has something for every type of hostess.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy