Royal Oak, MI

Son Fatally Shoots Mother While Driving On Woodward Near Royal Oak

 3 days ago
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his 52-year-old mother while driving in a car near Royal Oak.

The incident occurred late on Thanksgiving Day. According to the Oakland County sheriff’s office, the woman was shot in the head while they were driving on northbound Woodward Avenue beneath the Interstate 696 overpass.

The woman was driving the vehicle.

The man exited the car and then fired shots into three passing vehicles. A 43-year-old Ferndale woman was struck in the thigh. She was in stable condition Friday, Nov. 26, at a hospital.

The shootings occurred along the Pleasant Ridge and Royal Oak city limits.

The suspect lives in Troy. His mother was a Southfield resident.

