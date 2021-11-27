ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Hernando County deputy, K-9 injured in crash

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPlpK_0d7kuHY900

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday evening after he and his K-9 were involved in a crash at the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville.

Authorities say Deputy Johnathan Weeks was responding to a call with his cruiser in “emergency mode,” with his emergency lights and siren activated when he collided with another vehicle.

Tampa neurosurgeon charged with vehicular homicide

The other vehicle was occupied by two adults who were later transported for treatment. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital while the passenger, who was unrestrained, was airlifted to a local trauma center as a precaution.

Reports say Deputy Weeks was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries wile his K-9, Meck, was transported to Animal Emergency of Hernando for treatment. Deputies say K-9 Meck will remain at the animal hospital overnight, for observation.

The traffic crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Brooksville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Brooksville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Smartphone App#Hernando County Sheriff#News Channel 8#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Teen accused of murdering 2 Largo women to claim insanity defense

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The public defender for a Largo teen accused of killing two women while they slept said she will pursue an insanity defense during a Monday court hearing. Sage Curry, 19, is accused of following the two women home, crawling through their window while they were sleeping, and stabbing them to death […]
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Intoxicated driver killed detective, tried to flee, Texas police say

EULESS, Texas (WFLA) —A Texas police detective died Saturday afternoon after an intoxicated driver hit his car in Lake Worth, according to authorities. The Euless Police Department said that Dylan Molina, 26, of Lake Worth, Texas, ran a red light and hit an Impala on the driver’s side, killing Detective Alejandro Cervantes of Euless, Texas. […]
TEXAS STATE
WFLA

WFLA

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy