ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Republic plans for new construction, restaurants

By Emily Kuschel
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5Pdh_0d7kuFmh00

REPUBLIC, Mo. ( KOLR ) – The City of Republic has announced plans to build several new businesses in the area.

Republic announced Tuesday, November 23 that plans for Popeye’s, Whataburger, and Culver’s are under review. Skeleton of new dinosaur species discovered in Missouri

Preliminary permits for Popeye’s and Culver’s have already been approved, according to the City of Republic.

Popeye’s has been issued a building permit for 1397 US Highway 60, near Kum & Go.

Culver’s has been approved for a grading permit nearby.

To read more on developments in Republic, click here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Chris Cuomo coordinated with Andrew Cuomo's top aide as allegations spiraled, text messages show

CNN anchor and journalist Chris Cuomo sought to help tailor former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's responses to allegations of sexual misconduct, according to documents released Monday by the state's attorney general. Chris Cuomo has previously acknowledged involvement in his brother's response to the allegations, but the new documents shed light on his day-to-day communications with a top aide to the governor.
POLITICS
CNN

One thing Biden will not do to fight the Omicron variant

(CNN) — There was a telling moment during President Joe Biden's remarks on the new Omicron coronavirus variant at the White House Monday. He's all in on doing everything he can to get Americans vaccinated and politely asking them to mask up, but he's not likely to go the direction of some European leaders and push lockdowns any time soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review ruling that freed Bill Cosby

Prosecutors announced Monday that they have asked the Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction, arguing that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June decision sets a dangerous precedent with "far-reaching negative consequences." The June ruling hinged on a press release issued in 2005 by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Republic, MO
Government
City
Republic, MO
Republic, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
Republic, MO
Sports
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Skeleton#Food Drink#Kolr#Whataburger#Culver#Missouri Preliminary
CBS News

Biden's Christmas decorations at the White House honor COVID-19 frontline workers

Washington — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden's first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year's gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound gingerbread village with the addition of a school and police, fire and gas stations as well as a hospital, a post office, a grocery store and a warehouse to honor workers who stayed on the job.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Dorsey's exit shakes up Twitter future

Jack Dorsey’s announcement Monday that he is exiting Twitter after co-founding the company and serving as its CEO for the last six years is a seismic shift for a social media company at the heart of politics and the news media. The eccentric CEO’s departure comes as Twitter has set...
BUSINESS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

511
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy