Halo Infinite fans, rejoice, for the game has now officially gone gold and the worldwide campaign release times were also revealed. 343 Industries is proud to announce that the game has now officially gone gold, or for those who do not know the term, it means the development is now complete. So, what does this mean? It means that it just needs some last-minute polishes, a little debugging, and if all is good, then it will be ready for physical copy printing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO