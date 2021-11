QIPT shares started 2021 strong, but likely dipped due to multiple headwinds, including a warrant overhang and possible tax-loss selling. In many respects, the stock performance of Quipt Home Medical (QIPT), a leader in the home medical equipment industry focused on end-to-end respiratory care, has been disappointing in 2021, and I say this even though the company has outperformed the Russell 2000 index. This disappointment is not because of the company’s fundamental execution, which has been superb. Rather, the disappointment—even frustration at times—comes from the relative lack of love given to the stock. I believe there are explanations, which I will discuss in this article, but more importantly, I believe QIPT’s fortune will reverse in 2022, which could cause the stock to rip to new all-time highs.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO