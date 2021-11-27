Black Friday’s impact on small businesses

JOPLIN, Mo.–It’s one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Black Friday attracted shoppers from all over the Four States to large retailers, but it also brought in more traffic to local businesses.

“I mean, it’s called black Friday for a reason. It’s kind of the day that it it just brings everything together as far as it kind of tops off the end of the year,” said Ashley Wakefield, owner of Sophie Boutique in Joplin.

While Black Friday usually has shoppers lining up at larger retailers, local Joplin businesses were almost just as popular.

“It’s definitely one of our best months of the year. I mean, a lot of small businesses of all kinds count on the holiday season to kind of wrap up the year on a high note,” Wakefield said.

It’s a similar story at Gameco, which just moved to a new location.

Their owner, J.C Burd says they were unsure how turnout would be, but says the amount of people they saw come in shows the importance of supporting small, local stores.

“We want you to shop local, stay here in town, don’t spend your money online, come and see us for anything that we can get for you here. Local, it’s very important for us. Brick and mortar is hard to do,” Burd said.

What really helps out smaller businesses on big shopping days like Black Friday, is having loyal customers.

“We have a lot of new customers too, but we really try and really nurture those relationships with our customers to where they want to come shop with us. They want to support us. And so that is the most important thing, to be completely honest,” said Wakefield.

And although small businesses, like GameCo were unsure what another Black Friday would hold…

“We didn’t really know exactly what it’s going, what it’s going to be like. we’re kind of, you know, just treading the waters to see if we’re coming back to a sense of normalcy,” said Burd.

They say it was great to be back seeing everyone again.

“It’s always it’s always a great time. and I love just seeing the customers and the familiar faces and the new faces like it’s just it’s fun to work this week,” said Wakefield.

