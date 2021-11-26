ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pavelski Reaches 400 Career Goals As Stars Beat Avalanche 3-1

 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Joe Pavelski scored twice in 20 seconds in the opening minutes to reach 400 career goals, and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1.

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche (Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger earned the win despite missing the last 7:22 of the second period after being struck in the head.

Oettinger returned in the third period after being relieved by Braden Holtby.

Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Dallas Stars Win Fourth Game In A Row, Beating Arizona Coyotes 3-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Hot-shooting Roope Hintz scored his seventh goal in eight games and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Jacob Peterson and Jason Robertson also scored for the Stars. Joe Pavelski, hot on the...
