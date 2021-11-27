ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Thousands of dollars in retail stolen from Sunglass Hut in Monterey on Black Friday

By Sarah Rosenthal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBlvX_0d7kq9iQ00

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Suspects stole at least $27,000 worth of retail from a Sunglass Hut at the Del Monte Shopping Center during Black Friday, according to the retail store.

The Monterey Police Department confirmed that two male and two female suspects are still on the loose.

An employee told KION that the suspects "roughed up" some store employees while stealing the retail.

This an ongoing investigation.

The post Thousands of dollars in retail stolen from Sunglass Hut in Monterey on Black Friday appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Monterey, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Sunglass Hut#Retail Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

69-year-old man arrested for child molestation

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV) Investigators from Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested a 69-year-old man from Pajaro accused of child molestation. Cresenciano Figueroa Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday. Watsonville police said Monterey County Sheriff's Office believes he's been doing this for over 20 years and there could be more victims. According to police, the suspect The post 69-year-old man arrested for child molestation appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Meet Monterey County’s ‘courtroom dogs’ who help kids face their abusers in court

Man's best friend has long been providing comfort to children with special needs, veterans experiencing PTSD after war, and patients in hospitals. But in Monterey County, they're also providing comfort to children and victims of violent crimes having to face their abusers in court. The post Meet Monterey County’s ‘courtroom dogs’ who help kids face their abusers in court appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy