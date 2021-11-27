Calmer weekend winds, but still dry and warmer than usual

UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center is expecting our mild dry weather pattern to continue into the first few weeks of December. A map released on Sunday indicates expected above normal temperatures for much of the country, including Minnesota, to continue through at least December 8th. A second map looking...
Tuesday, we’ll clear out the clouds for the day and watch winds take on a more southerly shift. Highs jump back into the 40s for most, and even a few low 50s out in the coalfields. It will be fairly breezy during the afternoon with winds out of the west at 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH.
There will be a wintry feel in the air as temperatures fall along with the possibility for snow showers in some areas today. A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible in most parts of Connecticut, but there is a higher chance for a snow shower in Litchfield County. Some rain...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern is headed to a great place today as temperatures this afternoon will be near perfect, with a warming trend expected to continue through at least Friday. A cold front will move in this weekend, but the timing remains up in the air as far as the rainfall this front could bring.
The start of December is just a day away, but it's felt like it came much earlier with persistent cold and scattered snow in much of the region.There will be more chances of light snow at times the next few days as the below-average temps linger. (See the first two images above.)Then, a potentially…
A clipper brushed the area with snow showers Monday evening, but most of the accumulating snow stayed north of the area. Toledo received 2-3" of snow! The story moving forward is a very nice warm-up and generally dry skies!. It's going to be a great weather day for our Tuesday...
Winds will ramp up this afternoon and stay with us through at least Thursday afternoon. Expecting gusts up to 70 mph in the Livingston area to down along the Beartooth foothills where a Wind Advisory will be in effect through late Thursday morning. Wind gusts over 40 mph will be possible from Billings to Roundup to Miles City.
