ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Touchdown Wire's Week 12 NFL preview podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28H1mp_0d7komVI00

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield already previewed the Thanksgiving Day games in a special podcast, and now, it’s time to get deep into the Sunday and Monday games in Week 12 with tape notes and advanced metrics.

In this podcast, Mark and Doug discuss (among other things):

  • How the Steelers can overcome their injuries to stay relevant in the AFC North, and why the Bengals’ passing game is weird again;
  • Why Cam Newton was the perfect orchestrator of Joe Brady’s offense all along;
  • Why Ryan Tannehill’s only chance of dealing with the Patriots’ vicious defense is a whole lot more play-action than Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is dialing up;
  • How the Eagles have grown under their new coaching staff on both sides of the ball, and why Darius Slay is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate;
  • A Jaguars stat you have to hear to believe;
  • Why the Chargers are limiting Justin Herbert’s deep passing options (Hint: IT MAKES NO SENSE);
  • How the presence or absence of one Buccaneers player will have a (literally) huge effect on how well the Colts are able to run the ball;
  • How Sean McVay needs to re-draw the structure of his offense to make the most of what he has left (especially that Odell Beckham Jr. guy);
  • How the 49ers and Browns have each backed themselves into a corner in the passing game ahead of some fairly epic matchups;
  • A few footnotes (Ha!) on Aaron Rodgers; and
  • Why Pete Carroll’s desire for the Seahawks to run the table has a formidable opponent in the concept of reality.

Listen to the podcast on Omny Studio:

Or on Spotify:

And watch it on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Seahawks#American Football#Touchdown Wire#Steelers#Bengals#Patriots#Titans#Eagles#Browns#Spotify
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
thefocus.news

Did Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graduate from college?

Where Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson go to college, and did the quarter-back graduate from college before he was drafted into the NFL?. It was a bad night for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens slumped to a 10-22 defeat against the Dolphins...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tirico’s Postgame Comment Went Viral Last Night

Mike Tirico was on the call for Sunday Night Football last night, filling in for Al Michaels, who took the weekend off. The Baltimore Ravens took down the Cleveland Browns, 16-10, in a pretty ugly Sunday Night Football contest. A win is a win, though, and it was a big...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy