Touchdown Wire's Week 12 NFL preview podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield already previewed the Thanksgiving Day games in a special podcast, and now, it’s time to get deep into the Sunday and Monday games in Week 12 with tape notes and advanced metrics.

In this podcast, Mark and Doug discuss (among other things):

How the Steelers can overcome their injuries to stay relevant in the AFC North, and why the Bengals’ passing game is weird again;

Why Cam Newton was the perfect orchestrator of Joe Brady’s offense all along;

Why Ryan Tannehill’s only chance of dealing with the Patriots’ vicious defense is a whole lot more play-action than Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is dialing up;

How the Eagles have grown under their new coaching staff on both sides of the ball, and why Darius Slay is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate;

A Jaguars stat you have to hear to believe;

Why the Chargers are limiting Justin Herbert’s deep passing options (Hint: IT MAKES NO SENSE);

How the presence or absence of one Buccaneers player will have a (literally) huge effect on how well the Colts are able to run the ball;

How Sean McVay needs to re-draw the structure of his offense to make the most of what he has left (especially that Odell Beckham Jr. guy);

How the 49ers and Browns have each backed themselves into a corner in the passing game ahead of some fairly epic matchups;

A few footnotes (Ha!) on Aaron Rodgers; and

Why Pete Carroll’s desire for the Seahawks to run the table has a formidable opponent in the concept of reality.

Listen to the podcast on Omny Studio:

Or on Spotify:

And watch it on YouTube!